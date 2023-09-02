There is not, to my knowledge, a collection of a people’s history quite like the Psalms. Granted, cultures have told their stories in great myths, in sagas as did the Norse, in many ways. But the Psalms as found in the Old Testament, valued by Jewish and Christian believers alike, are different.
The Psalms cover a wide range of circumstances in the life of the Israelites. Rather than edit them down to a saga, these poems and songs were preserved as they were. No emotion was deemed unsuitable. These works are cries from the hearts of people crushed, exiled, devastated, joyful, thankful, pleading for help, and calling down wrath on those who wronged them, in 150 different works, or 151 in the Greek translation.
There are two primary collections, very much the same. In the centuries before the common era, Greek translators in Alexandria translated the Scriptures in use into the common Greek. Tradition tells us there were 70 translators, and the Greek translation is called the Septuagint, which means the 70.
The Masoretes collected the books in use in the Jewish community over centuries and created the Old Testament text that Jewish believers and Protestants use now. It excludes some books written late in the time before Christ, and for the purpose of this column, numbers the Psalms slightly differently. Their content, except for a short concluding Psalm in the Greek translation, is the same.
In monastic circles in the East, the entire Psalter, all the Psalms, are read once a week. They are divided into 20 sections and appointed for various times of the day and night.
Most any emotion we can experience, good or ill, can be found in these Psalms. The soul-weary and downtrodden can find a kindred soul in some of the Psalms written from exile. The joyous can find exultant poems of celebration. The lonely, the forlorn, those at the edge of hopelessness, can all find something for them there.
A few years ago, I was invited by a friend to an Advent devotional practice; 20 of us started at the beginning of the Advent season by promising to read one section, one 20th of the entire book of Psalms, a day. We would as well pray for the other 19 people as part of the devotion.
Though I studied the Psalms in college, and have been a chanter, responsible at times for chanting them, reading the entire book twice in 40 days was a revelation. I found myself in the wide range of human emotion, in every grouping. In addition to the familiar Psalms commonly read or intoned in services, there were many I had only read once, or studied for a class. It was a revelation.
For anyone interested, I would suggest reading the 18th division, Psalms 120-134. They are short, for the most part. Take your time and enjoy the timeless expressions therein. It is a magnificent book of poetry available readily and open to all describing the human experience.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.