There is not, to my knowledge, a collection of a people’s history quite like the Psalms. Granted, cultures have told their stories in great myths, in sagas as did the Norse, in many ways. But the Psalms as found in the Old Testament, valued by Jewish and Christian believers alike, are different.

The Psalms cover a wide range of circumstances in the life of the Israelites. Rather than edit them down to a saga, these poems and songs were preserved as they were. No emotion was deemed unsuitable. These works are cries from the hearts of people crushed, exiled, devastated, joyful, thankful, pleading for help, and calling down wrath on those who wronged them, in 150 different works, or 151 in the Greek translation.

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.