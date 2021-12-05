I returned home from Arizona this week after spending Thanksgiving with my family.
I took a late afternoon flight and arrived in Dubuque around 11 p.m.
My partner Michael’s job starts at an ungodly morning hour, so he was asleep, but evidence he had been living without me for a weekend had mounted in the short period I was away.
We don’t live together yet, but our habits are clashing already, and I’ve picked up a nasty habit where I needle him with observations concerning the changes I disapprove of.
The issues are over banal things like the way he washes plastic sauce cups in the dishwasher before recycling them. I discovered the mini containers oozing pink sweet and sour sauce from the dishwasher’s cutlery basket.
“I doubt they’ll actually want those,” I said. “They’ll melt.”
“Well, do an experiment,” Michael said.
When I couldn’t find a down pillow that Michael decided to wash, I about had a panic attack. He stored it in the closet after he discovered a tag that said, “dry clean only.”
“But why would you go through my pillows?” I wailed.
Some couples discuss international conflagrations, their children who dropped out of high school or Uncle Larry who gambled away his future all in hopes of winning a bit of dope money, but my relationship conflicts involve things that truly matter, such as housecleaning.
I’ve inherited these habits from my mother, who for as long as I can remember, takes pleasure in raising long-since-buried happenings from the past in hopes of retelling an entertaining story, usually at the expense of her family’s dignity.
Over turkey and cranberry sauce, she recalled an instance from the early 1990s when I smashed a hole through my cousin Zoe’s paper tambourine with a plastic wand. Then, I snapped the wand in half, letting its liquid contents and floating confetti drizzle onto the carpet.
My mother chortled and asked a now 39-year-old Zoe if she remembered. I was speechless, but Zoe was gracious enough to sarcastically say that the trauma had really burned her through the years.
I have been surprised at how many seemingly happy, well-adjusted couples have readily admitted to me how difficult living with their partner is.
Yet none can give me a satisfying explanation as to why they haven’t adopted a part-time arrangement and gotten their own places.
It is easier to put the small annoyances into perspective when you don’t have to live with them every day.
A partner who squeezes toothpaste from the middle of the tube? How about one who throws your towels into the laundry hamper after three- or four-days use, but then takes weeks to run the wash? It’s small stuff, brother.
When I pitched the concept of dehabitating to my parents on the phone, my mother laughed.
“Oh hon, hear that? Should I get an apartment?” she asked my father, who was driving them home after a night out. “How would you like that?”
In the background, his chuckle suggested the idea would not be entirely unwelcome.
Perhaps this is why single people can see their friends’ relationships so clearly and offer sagacious advice over mimosas.
“But you need to consider his needs too and ask him why it’s important that you not leave your banana peels and eggshells in the freezer,” I might say.
But I am not single, and there is a load of dishes and plastic sauce cups to rearrange.