GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts has added to its virtual offerings, according to a press release.
“Animal Art — Wild and Wonderful” is the latest in a series of virtual flip books created amid the COVID-19 pandemic that can be viewed at galenacenter
It features 36 tri-state artists’ creations of animals that inspire them, ranging from photographs to drawings, sculptures, paintings, embroidery, collage, digital illustration and poetry.
The center also will host a Songwriters Showcase featuring musicians Liz Snavely and Lenny Wayne, who have compiled a music video project called, “Songwriters Showcase: The Amazing City of Galena.”
It will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on the Galena Center for the Arts YouTube channel and include six musicians performing at outdoor locations in Galena.
Wayne will perform at Galena Public Library, while Ted Williams will perform at Greenwood Cemetery, Andrew Houy at Grant Park, Desiree Irwin at the Galena Train Depot, Sarah Lentini at a historic home on Prospect Street and LA Seuss in downtown Galena.
After the premiere, the video will remain on YouTube to be viewed any time.
Both projects are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.