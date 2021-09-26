Hardcover Fiction
1. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
2. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
3. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
4. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
5. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Harper
8. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
9. The Magician, Colm Tóibín, Scribner
10. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
11. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
12. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
13. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
14. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
15. Poison for Breakfast, Lemony Snicket, Liveright
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement, Tarana Burke, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
6. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
7. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, Nathaniel Philbrick, Viking
8. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village, Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper, Ten Speed Press
9. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, Maggie Nelson, Graywolf Press
11. Poet Warrior: A Memoir, Joy Harjo, Norton
12. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
13. Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury, Evan Osnos, FSG
14. Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, Mike Duncan, PublicAffairs
15. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
12. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
13. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
11. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, Lucy Adlington, Harper
12. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
13. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
14. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, Cathy Park Hong, One World
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
3. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
4. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic, Scholastic
7. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
13. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
14. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
15. Fast Pitch, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Defy the Night, Brigid Kemmerer, Bloomsbury YA
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. White Smoke, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
9. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
11. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
12. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Witch Haven, Sasha Peyton Smith, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Dark and Shallow Lies, Ginny Myers Sain, Razorbill
Children’s Illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did), Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
8. I Am Courage: A Book of Resilience, Susan Verde, Peter H. Reynolds, (Illus.) Abrams
9. Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Bear Is a Bear, Jonathan Stutzman, Dan Santat (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
15. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.) Random House Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers