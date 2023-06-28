If your birthday is today: Changing how you handle your money will interest you, but don't leave your best interests up to someone else. Take an active role in your financial investments. Avoid shared expenses.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on what's important to you. Refuse to let anyone sabotage your effort. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Don't make unnecessary changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let what others do ruin your day. Pursue what makes you happy. Striving to live a healthy, stress-free lifestyle is in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make necessary changes and make your dreams come true. Dedication and hard work will help you gain respect and reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be a good Samaritan. Distance yourself from people who would let you do all the work. Reach out to those who appreciate your kindness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep your eye on your money. Use your ingenuity, and you'll find new ways to lower your overhead. Make your home your refuge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look closely at your associates. Once you determine peoples' intentions, you'll know what to do and whom to trust.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your input will make a difference. Embrace change. Communication will help seal a deal. You'll discover a valuable concept if you are flexible.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Listen to what someone tells you, and you'll figure out how to use the information to your advantage. Honesty is the best policy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Financial assistance will get you on the right track and help you lower your overhead. Stability will lead to peace of mind and opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Avoid negative situations. Do research, verify facts and protect against injury. Stick to your plan, and take care of yourself first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Review your routine and schedule and make adjustments. Eliminate what isn't necessary in your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spend money only on what you need. A minimalist attitude will help you. Declutter your space and sell off what you no longer want.