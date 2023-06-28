If your birthday is today: Changing how you handle your money will interest you, but don't leave your best interests up to someone else. Take an active role in your financial investments. Avoid shared expenses.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on what's important to you. Refuse to let anyone sabotage your effort. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Don't make unnecessary changes.

