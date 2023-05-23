Aquatic therapy

Aquatic therapy enables physical therapy patients with the ability to improve mobility in water in ways they might not be able to achieve on dry land.

 Contributed

Rose Richmond-Love had been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly two decades before her balance began to wane, causing a fall and an injury.

“I severed my ACL and tore my meniscus,” said the Dubuquer. “Ever since then, I’ve had a hard time.”

