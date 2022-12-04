Disgust is a feeling of aversion a person has toward something offensive. It can take the form of a mild dislike or intense loathing.

Disgust has the effect of causing a person to physically turn away from what is disgusting to them.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.