If your birthday is today: Channel your energy wisely this year, and you’ll make worthwhile gains. Making a smart investment or lowering your overhead will ease stress and encourage you to do the things you enjoy while walking away from situations that create stress and worry. Put health, wealth and emotional well-being first, and you’ll maintain peace of mind. Make physical activity your therapeutic outlet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Slow down and avoid jumping to conclusions. Hold your tongue until you verify pertinent information. Refuse to get caught in someone’s drama. Share your intentions with someone you love.

