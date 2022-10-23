If your birthday is today: Channel your energy wisely this year, and you’ll make worthwhile gains. Making a smart investment or lowering your overhead will ease stress and encourage you to do the things you enjoy while walking away from situations that create stress and worry. Put health, wealth and emotional well-being first, and you’ll maintain peace of mind. Make physical activity your therapeutic outlet.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Slow down and avoid jumping to conclusions. Hold your tongue until you verify pertinent information. Refuse to get caught in someone’s drama. Share your intentions with someone you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Choose not to fight a losing battle. Work to get along with everyone. Concentrate on improving your space. Use your time and energy to find out what works best for you and brings you the most joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take a moment to rediscover what you enjoy most. Take control of your life and reclaim your happiness. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. Discipline will pay off and help you stand your ground and reach your destination of choice.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Enact changes that make you smile. Let go of situations that are holding you back. It’s up to you to know and say when enough is enough. Put your heart on the line and make peace with yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): You’ll find it difficult to stand your ground and say no to those asking for too much. Don’t let a change of plans stop you from doing your thing. Use your intelligence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Settle down and do something helpful or fulfilling. Don’t let outside influences wreak havoc on your mind. Put a schedule together that keeps you busy and away from argument.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, draw information from reliable sources and voice your opinion on a platform that allows you to make a difference. How you handle authority and rules will be key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Address monetary issues. Look for an opportunity that requires your skills and will allow you to gain the experience you need to keep moving onward and upward. Set up a strict new budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A mental challenge will spark your imagination and help you outmaneuver anyone who challenges you. An opportunity to face off with someone you respect will be a great learning experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Diligent practice will give you confidence to push yourself to the limit and surpass your expectations. Now’s the time to get busy while also taking time to enjoy life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t worry about the changes others make. Go about your business and do what’s best for you. Move things around at home and make it clear what your intentions are when discussing plans with loved ones.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reconstruct your long-term plans to fit trends. Pay attention to detail, and take the initiative to ensure everything is in place before you step into the spotlight. A change of scenery will motivate you.
