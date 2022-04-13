When Natalie Berning married her dairy farmer husband, Matt, 17 years ago, she had no idea what living and working on a farm was all about.
"I was raised in Dubuque," she said. "Of course, we were surrounded by farms, but I didn't have any experience with them."
As a teacher for Dubuque Community Schools, she not only loved to teach, she also had an innate curiosity about the world around her. So as she settled into a new life with Matt at Berning Acres Dairy Farm in East Dubuque, Ill., she began to immerse herself in the culture of farm living.
It was that passion for teaching and learning that led Natalie, with the full and enthusiastic support of Matt, to start Berning Acres Farm Camp. The day camp teaches children the basics of where some of their food comes from, and how it ends up on their plates, through hands-on activities, animal interactions and, of course, a few fun farm chores.
Matt Berning's parents, John and Ellen, originally bought the 135-acre dairy farm from Matt's grandfather in 1973.
"My grandpa never operated the farm. He bought it as an investment," Matt said. "When the renters left and it became available, my parents bought it and started working it."
Matt, who attended Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and studied dairy management and ag-business, was born and raised on the farm. He and his parents entered a partnership and incorporated the farm in 2010. They now own over 540 acres, and rent an additional 400.
After the birth of their fourth child, Natalie decided to retire from teaching. The couple are parents to Willa, 12, Aloysius, 11, Louis, 9, Celia, 8 and Rhett, 5.
But Natalie missed the classroom. The Bernings often welcomed people to the farm for informal tours, and she would take the opportunity to incorporate teachable moments into those visits.
"We've always done something like this," Matt said. "We've always welcomed friends to come and see what a farm is like."
Berning Acres has also hosted school tours for several years.
"Schools have reached out to us and we do two or three (tours) a year," Natalie said. "Relatives and friends, friend of friends. We've always said 'Come on out to the farm. Check it out.'"
The decision to formally organize a farm camp seemed like a natural progression as the Berning kids become more involved with 4-H. More animals began making their way to the farm for those 4-H projects, and Natalie's seed of an idea took root and began to grow.
"We built this little animal kingdom last year," she said. "It was the perfect place to house all these little animals and I thought, 'Yeah, we could do a little camp here.' It's an idea that had always been in the back of my mind."
Last spring, Berning Acres Farm Camp debuted with four sessions.
"We were blown away at the positive feedback we got," Natalie said. "The kids absolutely loved it, and the parents wanted to know if they could come, too."
Natalie and Matt were surprised at how involved their own children wanted to be in the camp, and the kids now all play a big role in its success.
"Aloysius is the little goat keeper, and he's out every morning feeding them and taking care of them, and doing a demonstration with the kids," Natalie said. "Willa, our oldest, is into horses, so she takes care of that aspect of it. Louis is the buddy -- we have some kids who come alone, and he is right there to say hello, and they have a new friend right away. Celia is always by our side ready to help with whatever, and Rhett, our five-year-old...well, he's just around and being his silly self."
Those who work with Matt have also been big contributors, including his dad, John, who sometimes leads tours, and the farm's calf manager, Taylor Winter, who also leads tours and is one of the instructors for the camp.
"She's all on board for this," he said. "We couldn't do this without her."
When some of the farm's business partners heard about the camp, they stepped up with donations of snacks and offers to help.
"They've been very generous," Matt said. "They thought this was a great thing we're doing to help promote the dairy industry, so they've donated a lot of snacks. Things like cheese, yogurt, string cheese. We didn't expect that at all. These businesses are really appreciative that we're offering this experience to kids."
The response to the 2021 Farm Camp has led Natalie to add additional sessions to the schedule for this year.
"All of the campers from last year said they wanted to come back," she said. "And they said they're telling their friends. I said, 'OK, awesome!' Then I immediately started thinking how many more sessions I would need to add."
This year's camp will include six sessions of two days each. Natalie expects them to fill quickly.
"We held four camps last year, and we sold out all four," she said.
The Bernings have taken the suggestion from some of the camper's parents, and added a few other activities to the camp schedule for the older crowd.
"Parents were coming to pick up their kids and saying, 'When is there going to be a grown-up farm camp?,'" she said. "So that's how 'Night at the Farm' came about."
The two-hour "grown-ups only" evening will include a farm tour and some hands-on activities.
"They'll get a little background information on the farm and an overview," Matt said. "They we'll do the tour. They'll get to milk a cow. They'll get to feed a calf and interact with other animals."
"And then it will finish up with appetizers and beverages, and maybe some unique things that people haven't tried, like sheep's milk cheese," Natalie said. "We decided to do this in the evening because the sunsets are so beautiful here."
The Bernings made inquiries at other farms that offer agri-tourism experiences to get advice on their business plan.
"Wisconsin is a bit further ahead in terms of agri-tourism than Illinois," Matt said. "Natalie reached out to some other people there that do similar things, and got some really helpful tips on how they make things run smoothly."
Natalie said the success of the venture begins with the property that John and Ellen Berning, eventually joined by Matt, have so lovingly grown and taken care of for almost 50 years.
"Honestly? I was never on a farm until I stepped foot on this farm," she said. "They have made it a really wonderful place to call home. It's a cool place, and I just saw this really great opportunity for kids to have an amazing farm experience."