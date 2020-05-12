“Suicide Squad,”
7 p.m. on TNT In a time of superheroes and villains, the United States government is trying to come up with preventative measures to protect itself. One official, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), puts together a team of several psychotic and evil individuals to undertake incredibly dangerous missions for the government in return for clemency. Led by Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), this team includes criminals like Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). They attempt to save the world from an unknown and powerful threat, and have a blast doing it.
“Chopped,” 8 p.m.
on Food Network Three bold, talented Chopped winners return with purpose and passion to beat judge Maneet Chauhan.
Sugary cereal and oddball meatballs make for a tough challenge in round one, and an edible centerpiece is a fun find in the entree basket.