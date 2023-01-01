If your birthday is today: Are you ready to rearrange your life to suit your needs? Opportunity is within reach. If you recognize the possibilities and act on your instincts, you’ll reap the rewards. Nothing will stand between you and your desired outcome if you keep your eye on the clock and your heart in the game. Embrace change and market yourself and your skills accordingly. Live, love and laugh.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time to implement change. Examine your surroundings and possessions, and think about how you want to live. Move forward with energy and enthusiasm, and nothing will stand in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Tidy up and prepare to make your surroundings conducive to the plans you’ve mapped out for the year. Preparation will pay off and make any transition easy. Don’t let others interfere.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Don’t let anger set in when action is required. Stick up for your beliefs, but don’t waste time taking on a no-win situation. Help someone in need; it will push you in the desired direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Size up last year and consider what isn’t working for you. Review your skills, education and the things you enjoy doing most, and rethink your strategy. Put your energy into moneymaking endeavors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Question everything, and you’ll make better decisions. You have plenty to gain if you do your research, talk to experts and set your sights on something that can help you advance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): What you do for others will set the stage for what’s to come this year. Your insight, help and encouragement will turn you into the go-to person you love to be. Use your intelligence and creativity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your mind wander, your creativity take charge and your spirit soar. Trust in your ability to use your skills aptly. Whether dealing with work or personal matters, explore the possibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you don’t like something, look for an alternative. Following is not your thing. Branch out, find your zone and start something new and exciting. It’s a new year and time to take responsibility.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change is apparent. A positive approach to life and love will stir up feelings that help you decide what’s next. A friend or relative will offer something unexpected and helpful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It’s a new year and a time to revamp your situation. Map out how you see things unfolding and start your journey. Let go of the past and flourish. Now’s the time to go for the gold.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): You’ll gravitate toward something or someone unique. Rearrange your schedule to accommodate what interests you most. Ask a friend who shares your sentiments to join you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Sidestep conflict by immersing yourself in nature or spending time with someone who has a positive influence on you. Revisit an idea, and you’ll find out how to get started.
