If your birthday is today: Are you ready to rearrange your life to suit your needs? Opportunity is within reach. If you recognize the possibilities and act on your instincts, you’ll reap the rewards. Nothing will stand between you and your desired outcome if you keep your eye on the clock and your heart in the game. Embrace change and market yourself and your skills accordingly. Live, love and laugh.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s time to implement change. Examine your surroundings and possessions, and think about how you want to live. Move forward with energy and enthusiasm, and nothing will stand in your way.

