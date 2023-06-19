Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Pay attention to where your money goes this year. Declutter your world. Expand your interests, knowledge and qualifications. Romance is in the stars.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't believe everything you hear. Check facts. A disciplined attitude will help you finish things on time. Charm will win favors.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what others say and do. Your insight will help you make a tough decision that can change how things get done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think twice before you sign up for something that offers too many uncertainties. Physical activity will build enthusiasm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put pressure on someone you need on your team. A partnership looks promising and will bring satisfying results. A change will make the difference between success and failure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Present your objective to someone who can help you reach it. Refuse to let differences cloud your vision and stifle your progress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Follow your instincts, not your heart. If someone lets you down, don't give them another chance. Learn from the experience and find a different way to reach your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Share your intentions. The feedback you receive will help you expand your plans. Be caring and nurturing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take matters into your own hands. A couple of changes at home will help you use your space more effectively. Create something using your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Your intelligence will be necessary. Listen to what others want and incorporate the needs of everyone into your campaign.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't fold under pressure. Check out what's available to help you stretch your money. An investment will put your mind at ease.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Review all the particulars before immersing yourself in something new. Understand what you must do to make things happen. Leave nothing to chance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Speed up the process and handle matters yourself to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans.
June 19
