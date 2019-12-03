Event: Michael Carbonaro
Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $30.75-$55.75, plus fees and taxes. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.michaelcarbonaro.com
Tidbits
- Michael Carbonaro is known for his original hidden camera magic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” on TruTV. He also has been seen in television shows such as “Happily Divorced,” “30 Rock,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI: Miami.”
- A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro studied experimental theater at New York University with the aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”
- Carbonaro performs tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician.
- He regularly showcases his magic at corporate events and through his acclaimed national theater tour, “Michael Carbonaro Live!”
- His list of accolades includes the OUTFEST Best Actor award, as well as the Magician of the Year honor, bestowed upon him by the Academy of Magical Arts in 2015.
- In 2016, he was the inaugural recipient of the Copperfield Prize, which recognizes an individual for elevating the art of magic.