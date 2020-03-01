Local author and illustrator Stacy Berning-Bowman recently completed her first self-published children’s book, “Chosen from the Heart.”
It details her family’s experience with Adoption Day.
When Berning-Bowman was in high school, her family became a foster family and adopted two biological sisters. After the adoption, Berning-Bowman’s parents celebrated Adoption Day each year with cake.
The author studied art in college, with her sights set on writing and illustrating a children’s book. During her junior year of college, she started sketches for a book about Adoption Day.
“My initial ideas were primarily about my immediate family,” Berning-Bowman wrote in an email to the TH. “As I started to write my book, I decided to make it more universal so it could include a larger audience.”
The final product is 11 pages in length and is dedicated to her two younger sisters.
Books are available for purchase by contacting the author at stacybowman06@yahoo.com or by visiting her Facebook page, Stacy’s Creations.