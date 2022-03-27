What's it worth on eBay? A visit with metal Easter bunnies

With Easter just around the corner, I wanted to share a recent sale of something very few people use in our day of high-speed mechanized production of confectionery items to satisfy the candy lovers of the world.
Most chocolate bunnies sold at Easter are produced in large factories in ever larger quantities. But the true art of a chocolatier who made chocolate Easter bunnies, using the molds we have pictured here, had a skill that is almost lost in our modern world.
These vintage metal molds had to be maintained, cleaned and prepped when making chocolate treats for every season. They are for Easter’s favorite, the Easter Bunny, who everyone knows fills our Easter baskets with sugary treats for Easter morning.
In addition, we sold molds for Santa Claus, Easter eggs and even chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving celebrations. Our area is fortunate to have some candy purveyors who practice the art of making these time-honored treats for our seasonal celebrations.
This set of molds to make four bunnies at a time sold for a little more than $100, along with two other molds — one for a larger single rabbit and eggs for our Easter baskets.
