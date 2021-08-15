Hardcover fiction
1. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
5. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
6. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. Afterparties: Stories, Anthony Veasna So, Ecco
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
11. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
12. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper
13. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
15. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
7. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
8. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
9. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
10. Here, Right Matters: An American Story, Alexander Vindman, Harper
11. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
12. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
13. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
14. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
15. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
Trade paperback fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
6. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
7. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. All We Can Save, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
10. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
11. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
12. Agent Sonya, Ben Macintyre, Crown
13. Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
14. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
15. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and middle grade readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
5. Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood, Kwame Mbalia (Ed.), Delacorte Press
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
13. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
6. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
7. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon, Quill Tree Books
11. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Cinderella Is Dead, Kalynn Bayron, Bloomsbury YA
Children’s illustrated
1. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
6. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
9. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
10. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
14. Barnyard Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic