Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
7. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
8. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
9. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
10. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
11. Jack, Marilynne Robinson, FSG
12. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
13. The Silence, Don DeLillo, Scribner
14. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
15. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
5. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
8. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
9. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press
10. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
11. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
12. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
13. Accidentally Wes Anderson, Wally Koval, Voracious
14. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
6. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
7. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
10. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
11. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
14. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
7. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
8. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
9. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle, Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine
12. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
13. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
14. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
15. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
8. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
8. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
12. LEGO Halloween Ideas, Selina Wood, Julia March, DK Children
13. Becoming Muhammad Ali, James Patterson, Kwame Alexander, Dawud Anyabwile (Illus.), jimmy patterson
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz, Stephen Gammell (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
6. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
7. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel, Jason Reynolds, Danica Novgorodoff (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
10. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
13. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
15. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic
Children's Illustrated
1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
6. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Happy Halloween from The Very Busy Spider, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. Natalie Portman’s Fables, Natalie Portman, Janna Mattia (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
11. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Escape Goat, Ann Patchett, Robin Preiss Glasser (Illus.), Harper
14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
15. Attack of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
Children's Series
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books. New: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: MinaLima Edition
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al, Penguin Workshop
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion