Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking

2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria

6. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco

7. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking

8. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook

9. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

10. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur

11. Jack, Marilynne Robinson, FSG

12. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

13. The Silence, Don DeLillo, Scribner

14. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

15. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown

5. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books

6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

7. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter

8. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld, S&S

9. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press

10. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

11. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

12. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S

13. Accidentally Wes Anderson, Wally Koval, Voracious

14. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

15. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

3. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage

6. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

7. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador

8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

9. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

10. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books

11. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central

12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

13. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

14. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S

3. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

7. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

8. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin

9. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press

10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

11. Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle, Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine

12. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

13. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

14. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

15. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor

6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine

7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee

8. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow

Early & Middle Grade Readers

1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

4. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

7. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic

8. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

9. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic

10. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

12. LEGO Halloween Ideas, Selina Wood, Julia March, DK Children

13. Becoming Muhammad Ali, James Patterson, Kwame Alexander, Dawud Anyabwile (Illus.), jimmy patterson

14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Alvin Schwartz, Stephen Gammell (Illus.), Harper

Young Adult

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books

4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

5. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

6. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray

7. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers

8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

9. Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel, Jason Reynolds, Danica Novgorodoff (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

10. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press

11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

12. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

13. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

14. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember

15. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic

Children's Illustrated

1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books

2. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

3. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

5. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books

6. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

7. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

8. Happy Halloween from The Very Busy Spider, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

9. Natalie Portman’s Fables, Natalie Portman, Janna Mattia (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends

10. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

11. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick

12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

13. Escape Goat, Ann Patchett, Robin Preiss Glasser (Illus.), Harper

14. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

15. Attack of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

Children's Series

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books. New: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: MinaLima Edition

3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al, Penguin Workshop

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

7. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

8. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

9. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion