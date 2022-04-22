Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host David Lopez, of Dubuque Toastmasters, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, for a free workshop about the basics of public speaking.

The event will take place in the first floor program room.

Lopez will offer tips and tricks for creating engaging presentations, methods of improvisational speaking and ways to bolster confidence.

He is vice president of education for Speakeasy, the Dubuque club of Toastmasters International, an educational nonprofit that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

No registration is required if attending in person, but those interested in attending virtually must register in advance via the event calendar at carnegiestout.org.

Tags

Recommended for you