My granddaughter turned 2 this week, and I can think of no better incentive than Alice Jane to write a column for the first time in seven months.
Despite living 240 miles away in central Illinois, she seems to have taken a liking to “Gaga” whenever we’re together. The feeling is mutual because I love being 2 years old again.
Now, I can do a log roll down my front yard or spray the hose on my toes or pretend I’m snoring really, really loud or do a crab walk or ... well, you get the picture. It’s easy to entertain an infant when you’re a child at heart.
When Gaga pushes Alice in her bright red and yellow Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, it’s not a stroll in the park. We speed through the living room into the kitchen, the roar of the engine and the squawking of the horn emanating from my 64-year-old voice. Spinouts, tight turns and head-on collisions cause the precious little driver to laugh hysterically but also nervously — not the first female in my life to have such reactions.
Hang on!
Taking a break, it’s time to draw with some markers and affirm her knowledge of colors. She scribbles and I attempt to draw kitty faces, which soon fills a page of yellow notebook paper. So, Gaga rips it out of the tablet, crumples it up and throws it on the living room floor.
“We’ll pick it up later, Grandma.”
Alice loves kitties, although Leah and Woody haven’t warmed up to her yet. Despite being fortunate to have Jay and Cara visit us several times throughout the pandemic (testing was readily available to them), it wasn’t enough to establish a feline-granddaughter bond.
That also was the case with a couple of Kansas City kitties earlier this month when our younger son, Shawn, got married. As a string quartet played during a required scaled-down reception on the bed and breakfast patio (no “Chicken Dance” at this celebration), Alice and I took off after the elusive cats.
I carried her down a heavily wooded path and we brushed our faces against low-hanging branches. “Here kitty, kitty. Here kitty, kitty,” we chimed in. I set her down near the house, got down on my hands and knees — the tuxedo rental service clean grass stains, right? — and looked for them under some bushes.
No luck, though we were startled by a squirrel. As we headed back, Alice reminded me to walk our faces through the branches and we reluctantly rejoined the adults.
I’m taking full advantage of every opportunity to be young again when she’s around. I know some day, my somersaults and crazy voices and climbing playground equipment will be no match for her new cellphone. Grandparents don’t have as many years to be the center of attention anymore.
Yet, as a Christian writing on the religion page, I take heart in Matthew 18:1-5 when Jesus said:
“Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”