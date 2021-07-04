I recently attended the rodeo. Despite my city slicker upbringing, I really enjoy the festivities. People are friendly and approachable, happy to chat with strangers in the grandstands. The golden sun was setting and a faint breeze rustled the trees that lined bucolic farm fields.
Unlike many popular sports, it seemed as though fans care less about the grading system used in events like steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding than the patriotic pomp and circumstance that comprise the opener.
Times being what they are, however, I suppose the pro rodeo circuit might weigh in on contemporary American flashpoints like COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. But it struck me as odd how much of the rodeo felt like an exercise in belief and less about wondering if the next cowboy who gets launched off his horse will require EMS attention.
“It is so good that the mandate for that mask has been thrown on the ground,” said the master of ceremonies in his Georgia drawl — a voice of ochre and honey. “We’re not riding the pine. We’re not sittin’ on the bench. We’re here with you in God’s country in the greatest nation known to man.”
I’m not sure anyone expected him to leap into the deep end, however.
“We’re not going to start by talking about how great this country is,” he said, walking across the arena under a black cowboy hat. “As a matter of fact, we’re going to do right the opposite.”
The crowd sat silently, seemingly unsure where his introduction was heading.
“In the greatest nation known to man,” the emcee said, pausing. “At one time, we had slavery. And it was wrong and as Americans, we fixed it. And at one time in this nation, women did not have the right to vote. And it was wrong, and we fixed it.”
I’m unsure why human rights occupied center stage, when in just an hour at the halftime show, hordes of children would scramble across it in hot pursuit of piglets, nearly trampling the swine (and one another) to death as they attempted to catch them.
“Remember kids,” the emcee would tell them. “Every pig is worth $10.”
Anyway, back to the opening remarks. After concluding that America tied up the loose ends of its “peculiar institution” long ago, the emcee informed us we would have a chance to make up for another injustice — the treatment of Vietnam veterans.
He said that when service members returned from the jungles of southeast Asia, Americans cussed and spat on them.
So as recompense, we applauded a local veteran for his service to God and country, our best attempt at undoing the indignities to which he had been subjected.
We whooped and applauded. Compared to chattel slavery and suffrage, this seemed so easy. I felt quite pleased with myself and it seemed my neighbors did too.
Several in the crowd whipped out their cellphones to document the moment, which was enhanced by the instrumental soundtrack that boomed across the arena.
As Americans, we can solve anything — even between mouthfuls of kettle corn and Heineken.