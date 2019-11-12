Outside the Lines Art Gallery owners Stormy Mochal and Connie Twining will celebrate 16 years with a Sweet 16 anniversary party on Thursday, Nov. 14, at their Dubuque gallery, 1101 Main St.
Iowa City jeweler Maggie Joynt will join the festivities with a trunk show of her hand-crafted silver and mixed metal jewelry, bells and ornaments.
Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be offered, as well as the chance to win a giveaway of Joynt’s bells and ornaments.
For more information, call 563-583-9343.