“The Blacklist,” 7 p.m. on NBC As the Task Force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red to think about a successor.
“The Notebook,” 7:30 p.m.
on Bravo This romantic tale of love and loss tells the story of a young couple who find love one hot summer, but are torn apart by their conflicting lifestyles. An old notebook tells the story of how they came together.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” 8 p.m. on TBS Set to the musical stylings of Awesome Mixtape #2, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) leads the Guardians on even more adventures. Now that they’re heroes, they try to score some decent paychecks in order to keep their family together.
Quill grows closer to Gamora (Zoe Saldana), but the danger in their lives keeps coming between them. When they run into a strange alien race with ties to Quill’s past, the mystery behind Star Lord’s parentage begins to unravel, and the team must grapple with new realities while trying to save the galaxy. Again.