The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host a celebration of animation and Latin tradition during its annual gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
This year’s gala is inspired by the 2017 Disney/Pixar film, “Coco,” which tells a tale of aspiring young musician Miguel, who embarks on a journey to the magical land of his ancestors.
Guests are encouraged to dress in colorful and festive attire. Cocktails will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner and live auction at 7. All proceeds benefit the film festival.
Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of live auction items, participate in a 50/50 raffle and enjoy sneak peeks of some of the 2023 festival’s official selections.
Auction items will include a trip to Santa Fe, N.M.; a five-day, five-night stay in a chalet retreat in Colorado; a trip to Disney World for four; an Iowa winery tour; and more.
Tickets for the event are $125 per person or $900 for a table of eight.
To purchase, Venmo the festival (@jdiffdbq), visit JulienFilmFest.com or email juliendubuquefilmfest@gmail.com to request tickets.
The 12th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is set for Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30, in downtown Dubuque.
For more information, visit JulienFilmFest.com.
