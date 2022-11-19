If your birthday is today: Make this a year to remember with things that make you happy. Bring balance into your life. Life is short, and your happiness is your responsibility. Work hard and have no regrets.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can have fun without overspending. Get back to nature, call on people who make you laugh or get back to a hobby that makes you feel alive and well. Update your image or home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make things happen. Be in control instead of letting someone else manage things for you. Don't leave matters up to someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Just when you think you have everything in place, you'll discover you have more to do if you want to keep up with the competition. Embrace change that puts your mind at ease.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An activity that challenges you physically will get your heart pumping and your mind racing. Let your enthusiasm flow into something that makes a profit. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Think about what you want to do and follow through. Staying on top of your game and challenge anyone who tries to get in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what you enjoy doing, and discover what you need to do to make your dream a reality. Pick up more skills and experience.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your attitude can make a difference to someone going through a rough time. Speak from the heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Whatever you do, if you give your all, success will follow. Broaden your horizons, and you'll meet someone who revives your interest in something you'd forgotten about.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) People who are different will be attractive. Learn all you can about various customs, beliefs and lifestyles and it will enrich your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your responsibilities aside, kick back and relax. Spending time with a loved one will bring you closer together. Love will enhance your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take better care of yourself. Be a good listener, but don't take on someone's responsibilities or mistakes.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A trip to the spa, lunch with a friend or a new hobby will energize you and motivate you. Personal gain, love and romance are on the rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.