HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
3. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House, $27
7. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner, $30
8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
10. What Happens in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
11. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
12. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
13. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, FSG
14. Imaginary Friend, Stephen Chbosky, Grand Central
15. Cilka’s Journey, Heather Morris, St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John, Holt
2. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
3. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
9. Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life, Ali Wong, Random House
10. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf
11. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
12. Know My Name, Chanel Miller, Viking
13. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
14. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
15. Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Julie Andrews, Hachette Books
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
5. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
6. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
7. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
8. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
11. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
12. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
13. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
14. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
15. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
5. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
9. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
10. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
11. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
13. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore, Norton
14. The Escape Artists, Neal Bascomb, Mariner
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
3. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
7. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
8. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
9. Beauchamp Hall, Danielle Steel, Dell
10. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
6. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton Young Readers
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
13. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
14. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Pages & Co.: The Bookwanderers, Anna James, Paola Escobar (Illus.), Philomel Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. The Beautiful, Renee Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
5. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
8. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
12. Cursed, Thomas Wheeler, Frank Miller (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
14. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
15. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
8. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. Where’s the Witch?, Ingela P. Arrhenius (Illus.), Nosy Crow
11. Three Cheers for Kid McGear!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle
12. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
13. Grumpy Monkey Board Book, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Dr. Seuss’s Spooky Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic New: The Hidden Kingdom Graphic Novel
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
8. The Book of Dust (hardcover and paperback), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House