Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host a free virtual event with David Ryan, author of “Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, via Zoom.
Ryan is a hiker, wanderer, explorer and author of several outdoor and walking books. He has significant Galena roots, and “Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot” combines his penchant for history, love of walking and knowledge of the Galena and Dubuque area.
The book, featuring five maps and more than 100 photographs, takes readers on scenic walking tours through local historic neighborhoods.
To register, visit bit.ly/DBQonFoot.