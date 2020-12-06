HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
7. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
8. Rhythm of War, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
10. A Wealth of Pigeons, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
2. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger
10. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
3. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
9. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
10. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
8. The Truths We Hold (Young Readers Edition), Kamala Harris, Penguin
9. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
6. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, Jimmy Fallon, Rich Deas (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
8. What We’ll Build, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Christmas Parade, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon