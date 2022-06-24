If your birthday is today: Discipline will pay off this year. Joint endeavors will take their toll if equality isn't maintained. Don't let temptation take charge. Change only what's necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't take on more than you can handle. Avoid overspending or partaking in things that aren't good for you. Put health, fitness and financial matters first.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't settle. Put in the thought, time and energy to get what you want. Your generous spirit will encourage others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Go somewhere new, clear your head and plan your next move. Refuse to let anyone mislead you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be bold. Channel your energy into partnerships and opportunities that can improve your life and relationships. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can be unique and entertaining without overspending. If you use your creative imagination, you'll find a way to express yourself and your ideas with enthusiasm.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Hold on to what you've got and utilize your strengths to turn something you enjoy doing into a constructive pursuit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Domestic adjustments will pay off. Take a unique approach when constructing an environment that is sure to please the ones you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An unnecessary change will disappoint you. Stick close to home. Use your money, ideas and energy to improve your space.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Moderation is encouraged. Don't take a risk with your health or money. Consider the best way to make improvements.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Slow down, live in the moment and be mindful of what's happening. Don't feel pressured to overspend. Put your needs first.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll meet with resistance if you try to make a spontaneous move. Don't listen to the suggestions of imprudent people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll make valuable connections once you find out where you can be of help or do some good. Expand your circle of friends or nurture a meaningful relationship. Self-improvement will boost your morale.
