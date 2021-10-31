Hardcover Fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press

4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday

6. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG

7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG

9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton

10. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking

11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

12. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt

13. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books

14. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor

15. A Line to Kill, Anthony Horowitz, Harper

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

2. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

3. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown

4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton

5. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster

6. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books

7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

9. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Morrow

10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton

12. Orwell’s Roses, Rebecca Solnit, Viking

13. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House

14. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman

15. On Animals, Susan Orlean, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

11. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books

15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac

8. Eleanor, David Michaelis, Simon & Schuster

9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

11. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2021, Ed Yong, Jaime Green (Eds.), Mariner Books

12. You Are Here (For Now): A Guide to Finding Your Way, Adam J. Kurtz, TarcherPerigee

13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S

14. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown

15. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

6. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey

7. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor

9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

Early & Middle Grade Readers

1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

2. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

4. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic

6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books

7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

8. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper

9. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends

10. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents

11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

12. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

13. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Scary Stories for Young Foxes, Christian McKay Heidicker, Junyi Wu (Illus.), Square Fish

15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

Young Adult

1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. Little Thieves, Margaret Owen, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

9. Within These Wicked Walls, Lauren Blackwood, Wednesday Books

10. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books

11. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

13. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

14. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends

15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

Children's Illustrated

1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books

3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

5. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon

6. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

7. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books

8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

9. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

11. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

12. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR

15. Hardly Haunted, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Children's Series

1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

4. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix

6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

8. The Bad Guys (paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

9. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

10. Aristotle and Dante (hardcover and paperback), Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Recommended for you