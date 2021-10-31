Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
10. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
13. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
14. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
15. A Line to Kill, Anthony Horowitz, Harper
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
2. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
3. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
5. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
6. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Morrow
10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
12. Orwell’s Roses, Rebecca Solnit, Viking
13. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House
14. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
15. On Animals, Susan Orlean, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. Eleanor, David Michaelis, Simon & Schuster
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2021, Ed Yong, Jaime Green (Eds.), Mariner Books
12. You Are Here (For Now): A Guide to Finding Your Way, Adam J. Kurtz, TarcherPerigee
13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
14. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown
15. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
7. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
9. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
10. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
13. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Scary Stories for Young Foxes, Christian McKay Heidicker, Junyi Wu (Illus.), Square Fish
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Little Thieves, Margaret Owen, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Within These Wicked Walls, Lauren Blackwood, Wednesday Books
10. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
11. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
14. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
Children's Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
6. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
8. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
9. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
12. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
13. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Hardly Haunted, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children's Series
1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant and Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. The Bad Guys (paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Aristotle and Dante (hardcover and paperback), Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers