After all four of Stephanie Ottavi’s children moved away from home, she was struck by how quiet things were.
There was no mad dash in the morning to get everyone ready for school. The dinner table was now set for two instead of six, and she suddenly found herself with an excess of free time on the weekends.
“There was a lot of quiet all of a sudden,” reflected Ottavi, of Dubuque. “That can be a blessing, but it can also be a bit challenging. I’ve found ways to keep myself busy … but I was a little apprehensive at first.”
Experts say that mix of emotions is common for parents with adult children who recently have left the home, a phenomenon frequently referred to as “empty nest syndrome.”
There’s typically sadness, loneliness and even grief as parents mourn the loss of their child’s daily company. Parents also might experience some anxiety about whether their child is ready for the trials and tribulations of adult life.
But the transition also can be a much-needed opportunity for parents to tune back into themselves and reconnect with their partners or friends.
“It’s important to acknowledge those emotions and recognize if you’re struggling,” said Southwest Health psychiatrist TJ Norton. “That can help people recognize, ‘Hey, I’m sad right now about this person leaving, but the transition will get easier.’”
As flocks of area youth excitedly leave home this fall to go to college or join the workforce, parents and professionals alike have a few recommendations for the parents left behind.
Norton recommends parents find new ways to fill their time by trying out different hobbies or finding ways to get involved in their local community. No longer tied to a child’s schedule, parents can now have time to join a book club or pick up a couple extra games of golf.
Parents could join a class at the local library or plant a hobby garden in the backyard.
“It may not be a dramatic change at first,” Norton said. “It might be the little things that help like taking a little more time on a daily walk or making extra phone calls to other friends or family.”
Ottavi has chosen to fill some of her free time with volunteering. She started assisting with Convivium Urban Farmstead’s free casserole program in Dubuque, and she recently joined the board for Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, a group focused on homelessness prevention and resources.
“I’m trying to get involved in good things in the community to try to fill the time with tasks that are different than what I used to do,” Ottavi said.
Compass Counseling and Behavioral Health owner and therapist Megan Amos, of Dubuque, said the transition when kids leave home also can offer parents a chance to reconnect with their partner or old friends.
That can mean the potential rekindling of date night or finally accepting that standing invitation from coworkers for after-work drinks. Connection and community is the goal, and both help stave off feelings of isolation and sadness when a child leaves home.
“Humans are social creatures. We’re built and programmed to connect,” Amos said. “While connecting with friends or (other) family members is not the same as a child, it can help prevent isolation and anxiety.”
Amos also pointed out that parents can feel sadness or distress over a child leaving even if there are other children at home to keep them busy. While in this case the nest isn’t completely empty, Amos said, it is a little bit smaller.
In those instances, she stressed the importance of keeping up with family routines and traditions. Family dinners should still be prepared, and yearly vacations should still be taken if that’s the norm.
The cessation of such activities when an older child leaves the home can be not only jarring for parents but also disheartening for younger kids.
“(When those routines stop), the message that can be sent to the remaining kids is ‘I wanted to go through this effort for your older sibling but not you,’” Amos explained. “That’s certainly not the message mom and dad want to send, but it is how it can be internalized.”
Ultimately, one of the best and easiest things that can ease the transition after kids move away from home is keeping in touch.
Parents can set up regular phone calls with their kids to swap life updates or take to writing weekly letters, which cheekily serves the dual purpose of staying in touch and making sure newly adult children remember to check their mail.
Ottavi recommended a measured approach that allows parents to keep connected with their kids without hovering, a difficult step that is eased by remembering that kids will likely grow from their mistakes.
“Be patient with the process, and give your kids space to grow,” Ottavi said. “If they seek your counsel, you’re lucky, but don’t be the one making all the decisions. You have to trust them a bit to spread their wings.”