Empty nest
Now that her children have moved away, Stephanie Ottavi (left) has chosen to fill some of her free time by volunteering at places like Convivium Urban Farmstead.

 Jessica Reilly Telegraph Herald

After all four of Stephanie Ottavi’s children moved away from home, she was struck by how quiet things were.

There was no mad dash in the morning to get everyone ready for school. The dinner table was now set for two instead of six, and she suddenly found herself with an excess of free time on the weekends.

