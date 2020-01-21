As Adam Sandler wrote in his lyrics for the “Pot Heads Anthem” (sung to the tune of “The Star-Spangled Banner”): “Oh say I can’t see/Where the heck’s my Visine?/And my eyesight’s not keen/I hope you’re not driving.”
Unfortunately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that during 2018, around
12 million U.S. residents 16 and older said that they’d driven while under the influence of marijuana. In June 2019, the AAA reported that almost 15 million drivers admitted that during the previous 30 days, they’d gotten behind the wheel of a car within an hour of using marijuana, doubling their risk for getting into an accident.
Now, that might not sound like a lot compared with the astounding 100 million folks every year who admit to driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CDC. But it’s still a serious and growing problem, as more areas make the use of recreational marijuana legal.
People 21 to 25 are most likely to smoke and drive; those 16 to 20 are second most likely — and they’re at greatest risk for accidents anyway because of their lack of experience. Many folks don’t realize that the impairing effects of marijuana can last for four hours or more, or that, according to the AAA, today’s pot is often 10 times more powerful than weed from the 1970s.
So, don’t make an unforced error that’ll cause you a lifetime of pain. No smoking (or munching) marijuana and driving. If it’s legal where you are, stay home! Watch your lava lamp.
