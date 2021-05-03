Experts from Green Iowa AmeriCorps and the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency will host a family-friendly, hands-on event making air plant terrariums.
The workshop will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Each 15-minute session can have up to four household members attend.
Participants should bring glass jars or vases to upcycle into a terrarium. Presenters will provide additional supplies, an air plant and instructions.
Air plants are low-maintenance, hardy plants housed in small containers that create an attractive display in a self-sustaining environment.
Registration is required by visiting the second floor Reference Desk or by calling 563-589-4225, ext. 2224.