Amazon’s psychological thriller “The Lie” lands with a sharp thud and little to remember it by.
A 15-year-old named Kayla is riding with her father, Jay, and her friend, Brittany, on the way to a family retreat. When Kayla and Brittany wander off, a distant scream draws Jay to a bridge. Once Jay arrives at the bridge, Kayla admits that she pushed Brittany to her death. The family attempts to cover up the death and shelters Kayla from interacting with the outside world.
The film stars Peter Sarsgaard, Joey King and Mireille Enos. It is directed by Veena Sud.
“The Lie” is the epitome of a straight-to-streaming release. Featuring lifeless acting and direction, a painfully generic script and few thrills, the film is one of the most forgettable ones I’ve seen this year.
Admittedly, the concept is interesting. While there’s room for some disturbing storytelling, the film largely squanders the premise. The incoming incident happens way too quickly, to the point that it feels forced and premature. There’s no time to invest in the story.
The dialogue can be downright atrocious at times. When I say that a high school student could have written better teenage dialogue, I mean it. Lines like these give the term “cliché” a bad name.
Sarsgaard is capable as always, even in less than remarkable cinematic outings. Despite his performance being the best of the crop, it’s far from enough to save this sinking ship.
King’s acting ability always has been poor. She has the acting chops of a Disney-channel star — maybe less than.
The film’s lack of an engaging take on the story is its ultimate doom. Coupled with stale direction and an underwhelming lead performance from King, “The Lie” never gets anywhere in its 97-minute runtime.
Despite a couple of intense scenes, the majority of the film feels dull and uninspired. Cheaply made and passionless, “The Lie” is an absolute slog. The twist ending is an unmitigated groaner as well. It’s a deeply problematic twist at its core that makes the entire film feel like an inappropriate and irresponsible joke.
I give “The Lie” 1 star out of 5. I can’t recommend it to even the least demanding of thriller fans. I would suggest “The Devil All the Time” on Netflix. “The Lie” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 37 minutes. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.