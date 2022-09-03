If your birthday is today: Show restraint when dealing with matters that influence your future. Don't put pressure on others to get things done; doing the work yourself will reap the highest rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Decluttering will lead to peace of mind and happiness. A well-researched investment will help you reach financial freedom.

