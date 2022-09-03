If your birthday is today: Show restraint when dealing with matters that influence your future. Don't put pressure on others to get things done; doing the work yourself will reap the highest rewards.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Decluttering will lead to peace of mind and happiness. A well-researched investment will help you reach financial freedom.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Open a dialogue that reflects your opinions and suggests possibilities that will please you and those you want to spend more time with.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take time to rejuvenate, organize your thoughts and consider what's important. Refuse to let anyone pressure you or make you feel you must bend to avoid criticism or complaints.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get motivated. Focus on relationships and follow a path that makes you feel good. Initiate conversations that encourage others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't give up what you want. Set your sights on your goal. You can resolve a money matter if you make a couple of changes at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider how you might branch out. Reach out to someone who can help you improve your profile, and something good will unfold.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Slow down and rethink your options. Take the path of least resistance. Don't let your emotions or a loved one interfere with your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) An open mind will lead to knowledge. Talk over your concerns with someone you respect, and you'll gain perspective on what's possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what you can do with your skills. Revise your resume, update your knowledge and attributes, and look for a way to make how you earn your living more enjoyable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be aware of deadlines. Don't let anyone bully you. Don't limit what you can do because of fear or a lack of understanding of the facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Mull over what's happening at work, home and around the world, and make decisions that will help you weather the storm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Initiate your plans and don't look back. Knowing what you want will make it easier to reach your destination. An intelligent conversation will help you expand your knowledge and interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.