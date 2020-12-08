Like people would capture fireflies inside of a jar, author Deb Caletti captures words with her heart.
A picture of a family sharing ice cream or a photo of birds pecking at the sand are things many people might forget within moments. But although it often is important to look at the bigger picture, sometimes simpler things are worth a glance.
Caletti's book, "Girl, Unframed," explores all of this and more, with unifying themes and ideas about gender equality as well.
It's summer for Sydney Reilly. She has waited patiently for it. It could mean anything, but preferably, she hopes that it's something that comes and turns her world upside down.
Surrounded by those who crave perfection, Sydney is determined to make others see that ordinary moments are truly extraordinary. With a movie star mother and an unknown father, Sydney has never received love and affection. She is surrounded by negativity and the constant nagging that her life will always stay that way. Sydney makes it her goal to find a way to be her best self, and we see her journey.
Readers are faced with the burning question: Are you just being looked at, or are you truly being seen?
The questions might not seem different, but Caletti takes them into her story and dissects them. When finished, readers can say that this question follows them, making them see situations through Sydney’s perspective.
“Pieces of my childhood sneak onto the pages of every book I write," Caletti wrote in an email. "Your childhood hugely influences who you become, and as a writer, you're really just setting yourself and your honest voice between covers. Every book is a mix of my childhood, experiences from the past and things going on right now, all in a big blender.”
While some authors hope to create a story with an ending, Caletti creates hers to show when Sydney’s life will begin.
Sydney always has been viewed as a prop -- an object used to make those around her feel and look good. "Girl, Unframed" explained to me how important it is to find the lights of your life during darker times.
This story shows its readers that there always is more to a story than what meets the eye. Readers who love to explore the ideas of change will enjoy Caletti’s novel.