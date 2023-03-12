Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
7. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
8. The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, Shannon Chakraborty, Harper Voyager
9. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide, Rupert Holmes, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
10. Someone Else's Shoes, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
11. Victory City, Salman Rushdie, Random House
12. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
13. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes, Harper
14. Storm Watch, C.J. Box, Putnam
15. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
2. I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
5. It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
9. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
11. The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions, Greta Thunberg, Penguin Press
12. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O'Connell's Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People, Tracy Kidder, Random House
13. Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World, Malcolm Harris, Little, Brown
14. Inciting Joy: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
15. The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
6. Never Never, Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press
7. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
13. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
14. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
15. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. We Don't Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O'Toole, Liveright
6. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
7. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
8. Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, Johann Hari, Crown
9. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
14. What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, Stephanie Foo, Ballantine Books
15. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
Early and middle grade readers
1. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
3. A First Time for Everything, Dan Santat, First Second
4. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
9. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
12. The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels (An Indies Introduce Title), Beth Lincoln, Claire Powell (Illus.), Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
15. On Air with Zoe Washington, Janae Marks, Katherine Tegen Books
Young adult
1. Immortality: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
2. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books,
5. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
6. She Is a Haunting, Trang Thanh Tran, Bloomsbury YA
7. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
9. Last Violent Call: A Foul Thing; This Foul Murder, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
11. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
13. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
14. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute, Talia Hibbert, Joy Revolution
15. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children's illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Easter Egg Hunt, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
8. Very Good Hats, Emma Straub, Blanca Gómez (Illus.), Rocky Pond Books
9. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
12. Little Blue Truck's Beep-Along Book, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
15. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
Children's series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin,Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
