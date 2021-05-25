After canceling it’s three-show summer series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque’s Rising Star Theatre Company has announced that it will offer programming in the coming months.
Four mini-musicals will take place in July and early August for students entering third grade through those entering ninth grade in the fall of 2021.
Each will be two week-long sessions that will conclude with a performance at Five Flags Theater for invited guests.
Each mini-musical will have a theme, and students can choose to attend one or more sessions.
The participation fee is $100, which also will include a T-shirt. Cast sizes will be limited to 20.
The company also will be producing a Rising Star Revue for students in the 10th grade through adults. Auditions will take place on Sunday and Monday, June 27 and 28, with rehearsals in July and performances in August.
For more information, email info@risingstar
theatrecompany.com or visit www.risingstartheatre
Mini-musicals
- “Disney Dreams”: 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, July 12-23, Bijou Room, Five Flags Center. Invited guest performance: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Five Flags Theater. Open to students entering third grade through students entering sixth grade in the fall of 2021.
- “Bright Lights, Big City”: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-23, Bijou Room, Five Flags Center. Invited guest performance: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Five Flags Theater. Open to students entering seventh grade through students entering ninth grade in the fall of 2021.
- “Once Upon a Time”: 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 26-Aug. 6, Bijou Room, Five Flags Center. Invited guest performance: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Five Flags Theater. Open to students entering third grade through students entering sixth grade in the fall of 2021.
- “Another Opening Another Show”: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 26-Aug. 6, Bijou Room, Five Flags Center. Invited guest performance: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Five Flags Theater. Open to students entering seventh grade through students entering ninth grade in the fall of 2021.
- Rising Star Revue: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 5-6, Five Flags Theater. Tickets are $12, plus fees. Rehearsals will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, in July in the Bijou Room in Five Flags Center. Open to students entering 10th grade in the fall of 2021 through adults.