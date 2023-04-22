Today is Saturday, April 22, the 112th day of 2023. There are 253 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at noon as thousands of homesteaders staked claims.
• In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
• In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the U.S., died at a New York hospital, four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
• In 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
• In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who had traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.
• In 2016, leaders from 175 countries signed the Paris Agreement on climate change at the United Nations as the landmark deal took a key step toward entering into force years ahead of schedule.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Jack Nicholson is 86. Singer Mel Carter is 84. Author Janet Evanovich is 80. Country singer Cleve Francis is 78. Movie director John Waters is 77. Singer Peter Frampton is 73. Rock singer-musician Paul Carrack is 72. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 69. Actor Ryan Stiles is 64. Baseball manager Terry Francona is 64. Comedian and entertainment executive Byron Allen is 62. Actor Chris Makepeace is 59. Rock musician Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 57. Actor Sheryl Lee is 56. Actor-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 56. Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 56. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 52. Actor Eric Mabius is 52. Actor Ingo Rademacher is 52. Rock musician Shavo Odadjian is 49. Rock singer-musician Daniel Johns is 44. Actor Malcolm Barrett is 43. Actor Cassidy Freeman is 41. Actor Michelle Ryan is 39. Actor Zack Gottsagen is 38. Actor Amber Heard is 37. Singer-songwriter BC Jean is 36. Drummer Tripp Howell is 34. Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 33. Actor Pili Pascual is 22. Actor Violet McGraw is 12.
