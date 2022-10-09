Hardcover fiction
1. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
2. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
4. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
6. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
8. Shrines of Gaiety, Kate Atkinson, Doubleday
9. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Less Is Lost, Andrew Sean Greer, Little, Brown
12. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
13. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom
14. Lessons, Ian McEwan, Knopf
15. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
5. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
6. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, Buzz Bissinger, Harper
9. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
10. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
11. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, Andy Borowitz, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
12. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
13. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
14. Stay True: A Memoir, Hua Hsu, Doubleday
15. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
12. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Still Life, Sarah Winman, Putnam
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
9. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
10. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
11. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. Gender Queer: A Memoir, Maia Kobabe, Oni Press
14. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings, Neil Price, Basic Books
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
4. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
10. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
12. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
13. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
14. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
15. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
Young adult
1. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
2. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
4. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. Belladonna, Adalyn Grace, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
8. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
11. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
12. Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization, A.W. Jantha, Gris Grimly (Illus.), Disney Press
13. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror, Chloe Gong, Erica Waters, Hannah Whitten, Aden Polydoros, Shakira Toussaint, Courtney Gould, Allison Saft, Alex Brown, Tori Bovalino (Ed.), Page Street Kids
15. The Weight of Blood, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
6. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
8. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
9. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
13. Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, Ryan Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
14. Creepy Carrots!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Little Pumpkin: A First Halloween Story, Lisa Edwards, Kat Kalindi (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
