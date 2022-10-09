“How soon until you go to a retirement home?” daughter Elizabeth asked. It’s not that she wants to get rid of us — quite the opposite.
In her 30s, she’s eager to visit a place that has all the amenities: Dining, hair-cutting, bingo and jigsaw puzzle rooms.
“It would be like living in a college dorm only better,” she imagines.
She might be disappointed.
I enjoy the company of other boomers as well as that of people older than me. But ever since being a kid, I’ve been wary of comments that begin with “back in my time” and “these kids today.”
Because I lucked out teaching teenagers and 20-something-year-olds for decades — and have five kids — I also enjoy expanding my universe by being around younger people.
The New York Times reports, “The largest proportion of American seniors lives in the most intergenerational places: cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.” Roughly 66.7 million American adults ages 18 and older are living in a multigenerational household — more than 1 in 4.
Although we lived with Elizabeth, her husband and their three girls in 2019 while our house was being lifted out of the flood plain, it wasn’t until this past summer we experienced true intergenerational living. She and her clan moved in temporarily while selling their house and buying another.
Suddenly, our house filled with Legos, Barbies and daily games of Uno and Feed the Squirrel. The Flying Wallenda grandgirls filled the air with squeals and horse-neighing as they romped in the river and rocked the neighbor’s swingset.
Olivia, 9, enacted worm imitations, inching her way across the living room rug while Elena, 3, swirled in moves that would rival Ginger Rogers. Josie, 6, was all in with anything goofy like singing “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” at full lung capacity to the neighbors.
Their vet clinics, restaurants and bookstores were open for hours in our living room, offering everything from stuffies requiring surgery, to chocolate-topped burgers, to stockpiles of books like “Dogman” and “Rebel Girls.”
My husband and I became fluent in CoComelon playlists and “Lemony Snicket” novels. The Flying Wallendas were saturated with stories about their mom’s childhood as well as “Me and Bobby McGee” lyrics.
Early mornings when my husband and I heard them downstairs wailing or laughing uproariously, we chuckled to one another, “They’re not our kids” as their parents are perfectly capable.
Mornings found us tallying squirrel, bird and eagle counts as we walked the lane to the mailboxes. Impromptu dance parties on the deck and baking together sprinkled our afternoons.
There’s nothing like watching a 3-year-old crack eggs.
Dinner conversations were laced with sharing the roses and thorns of our days. Wrestling matches and floor rolling provided evening entertainment alongside reading stories.
The bonus was casual conversations with the Flying Wallendas’ parents. Chats about Colin’s theater work, Elizabeth’s latest teaching methods and all our views on movies, books and the news flowed easily as a natural part of our routines.
With their move to their new house, things grow quieter — too quiet. But just about the time life becomes too settled, opportunity whirlwinds in.
I can’t wait to see what’s next.
