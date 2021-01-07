Carnegie-Stout Public Library will present a virtual event with author Rachel Hoffman at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, via facebook.com/carnegiestout and youtube.com/carnegiestout.
Hoffman is the founder and author of “Cleaning Sucks” and other home organization books.
Hoffman will offer practical advice to motivate people to get up, start cleaning and get their lives in order. She also will answer pre-submitted questions. Anyone interested in submitting one must register by Monday, Jan. 11, at www.bit.ly/UFYHDBQ or via the online calendar at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Those who register and submit questions will be entered for a chance to win a copy of each of Hoffman’s books. Winners must be able to pick up the books from the library.
The event will include the use of adult language.