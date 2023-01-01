The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Steven Curtis Chapman, 7 p.m. March 18. $24.50-$84.
Miguel Zenon, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $23-$39.50.
Greg Brown retirement show, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17. $20-$42.
Leo Kotke, 7:30 p.m. March 2. $20-$46.50.
Tab Benoit, 7:30 p.m. March 3. $30-$50.
Gaelic Storm, 7:30 p.m. March 4. $34-$39.50.
Crash Test Dummies, 7:30 p.m. March 10. $20-$45.
Eric Gales, 7:390 p.m. March 12. $20-$38.
Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m. March 14. $15-$38.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7:30 p.m. March 15. $42-$72.
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. Feb. 23. $25-$45.
Tab Benoit, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $32.40.
Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m. March 23. $26-$56.
Chapel Heart, 7:30 p.m. March 26. $45-$126.
Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis, 8 p.m. April 15. $30-$45.
Theo Katzman, 8:30 p.m. May 14. TBA.
Earth Wind & Fire, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $45, $55, $75, $100, $150.
Zach Williams, 7 p.m. April 28. $21, $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $52.75, $202.75.
Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $33, $53, $73.
Intocable, 7 p.m. Feb. 5. $63.50, $83.50, $103.50, $113.50.
The Judds, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $29.50, $49.50, $79.50, $99.50, $159.50.
TobyMac, 7 p.m. March 3. $98.50, $77.50, $56.50, $46, $35.50, $25, $20.
Reba McEntire, 6:30 p.m. March 18. $149.75, $99.75, $79.75, $49.75.
Journey, 7:30 p.m. March 21. $35, $49.50, $65, $85, $125, $149.50.
For King and Country, 7 p.m. April 6. $23.99, $33.99, $43.99, $53.99.
Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m. April 28. TBA.
Kenny Chesney, 7:30 p.m. May 4. $53, $73, $93, $133, $153.
Cody Johnson, 7:30 p.m. June 15. $44, $49, $59, $64, $69, $79, $129.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 17, 2023. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, 8 p.m. Jan. 28. $19.95-$150.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $16.96-$135.
Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Feb. 17 and Feb. 18. $16.96-$150.
Styx, 8 p.m. March 17. $16.96-$150.
John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. April 1. $16.96-$150.
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, 8 p.m. April 29. $16.96-$150.
Stryper, 8 p.m. May 19. $16.96-$150.
Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m. Aug. 25. $16.96-$150.
Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Dec. 16. $‘6.96-$55.95.
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
