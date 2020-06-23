STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton-based author Paula Baysinger Morhardt has published two new books, “Days of Daze,” and the companion volume, “Night Maze.”
The pair are 23-poem hardcover chapbooks.
“Days of Daze” is filled with cats, bugs, heart wrenches, soul searching and backed-up sinks. It contains comments about things everyone knows or thought they did: Waking in a daze, walking around in a daze, entire days of daze, all in poetic form.
“Night Maze” is filled with strange and unanswerable questions: Monsters under the bed, children questioning, women living with wolves, snowfalls, gateways to other worlds, all asked in poetic form.
Morhardt previously self-published, “Widow’s Walk,” on Amazon. It will be republished this fall with a companion volume, “Widow’s Tears of Sorrow.”
Her books are published by Fox Pointe Publishing and are available by visiting foxpointepublishing.com.