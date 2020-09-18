The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will delay the start of its 62nd season, which normally gets underway in the fall with the first of its Classics series concerts, in order to gather musicians and audiences safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ensemble’s season will instead get underway with its holiday concerts, slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6, in Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
The Christmas-inspired opener, which will mark the ensemble’s first performances since February, will highlight the orchestra’s brass and percussion sections.
Four Classics performances will follow, with an assortment of classical favorites, music penned by African-American composers and talent from within the orchestra highlighted as featured soloists.
According to Dubuque Symphony Orchestra officials, all concerts this season will be performed with no intermission and include a scaled-back orchestra to accommodate social distancing.
Audiences also can expect seating to be limited, with approximately 200 tickets available per performance, to further allow for social distancing. Subscribers will receive the first opportunity to reserve seats.
Classics concerts will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 20 and 21, March 20 and 21, April 10 and 11 and June 5 and 6. Saturdays offerings will see the addition of 2 p.m. concerts, with a second concert at 7:30 and a Sunday concert at 2.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra officials hope that providing an additional concert offering will enable patrons more opportunities to hear the orchestra live, despite limited seating, as well as offer a more intimate concert experience.
“We are excited to present this season’s performances as a way to come together safely and nurture the soul,” Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator stated in the release. “Now more than ever, we can all appreciate how special it is to come together as a community and listen to a live, moving performance of great musical masterpieces played by our outstanding Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.”
Holiday and Spring Family concerts have not yet been scheduled, and information on Dubuque Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Mississippi Moon Bar will be released at a later date, according to officials.
Season ticket renewals for subscribers open Thursday, Oct. 1. If seats are available after the renewal period, sales to new subscribers will open on Monday, Nov. 9. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will release information on single ticket sales if there are available seats after subscriptions have been processed.
For more information, call 563-557-1677 or email info@dubuquesymphony.org.
2021 Classics Series
Classics 1
- Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, Bach.
- Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3, Bach.
- Divertimento in F Major, K. 138, Mozart.
- Strum, Montgomery.
- Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint, Price.
- Concerto for Violin and Oboe RV548 in B-flat Major, featuring Caroline Curtis, violin; and William Intriligator, oboe; Vivaldi.
Classics 2
- Concerto Grosso Op. 6, No. 11 in B-flat Major, featuring Eleanor Bartsch and Peter Miliczky, violins; and Jon Hodges, cello; Corelli.
- Adagio in G minor, Albinoni.
- Serenade for Strings, Elgar.
- Lyric for Strings, Walker.
- Appalachian Spring, Copland.
Classics 3
- Grande Tarantelle, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet, Gottschalk/Coley.
- Ragtime Medley, featuring Heartland Marimba Quartet, Joplin/Coley.
- Symphony No. 1, Op. 11 No. 1 in G, Saint-Georges.
- Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, Schubert.
Classics 4
- Novelette, Op. 52 No. 4, Coleridge-Taylor.
- Grant Still Serenade, William.
- Trumpet Concerto in E-flat, featuring Wes Skidgel, trumpet; Hummel.
- Symphony No. 41, Mozart.