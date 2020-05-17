From coffins, mass graves and visages of death and the apocalypse to super heroes lining a hospital corridor paying homage to masked health care workers, artists throughout the centuries have depicted pandemics.
“The themes are universal,” said Alan Garfield, professor of digital art and design at the University of Dubuque.
“In some, they deal with the psychology of how to get over the notion of sickness and how to deal with the reality of loss, isolation and death,” Garfield said.
Take for example, he said, Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375). The early Renaissance writer and scholar wrote “The Decameron” in the wake of bubonic plague outbreak in Florence, Italy, in 1348.
Boccaccio’s work taught citizens how to maintain mental well-being in times of a public health crisis and isolation, Garfield said.
The disease ravaged the city. Social bonds broke down. Government, medical care and neighborliness evaporated. And families collapsed.
“(T)his scourge had implanted so great a terror in the hearts of men and women that brothers abandoned brothers, uncles their nephews, sisters their brothers, and in many cases, wives deserted their husbands,” Boccaccio wrote. “But even worse and almost incredible was the fact that fathers and mothers refused to nurse and assist their own children, as though they did not belong to them.”
Some retreated into their homes and secluded themselves, as hundreds of millions across the country are doing now.
Boccaccio, though, writes how the epidemic provides the pretext for a group of 10 young men and women to leave Florence and retire to the countryside, where they entertain themselves by telling amusing and often racy stories during 10 days.
While today the collection of stories is seen “like a fun little soap opera” every college English major will read, in the 14th century “The Decameron” was a “how-to” of dealing with a viral outbreak, Garfield said.
“And how you deal with it is you get out of the city and you tell stories,” he said. “You while away the time and entertain yourself.”
Loss and isolation
Other artists focus on the notion of personal loss.
Italian Renaissance painter Piero della Francesca (1416-1492) depicted a duke and his young wife, who died in childbirth through, among other things, complications because of the plague.
Then, there’s Italian painter Titian, whose “Pieta” was left incomplete at his death in Venice, Italy, in 1576 from the plague. His son died as well from the outbreak.
Titian paints himself on his hands and knees before the Virgin Mary and Jesus, begging for forgiveness and gently holding the hand of the dead Christ.
From the bubonic plague of 1348 onward, pandemics were often seen as the result of people straying from religion, Garfield said.
“Behind all these pictures is the question, ‘Why?’” he said. “And the answer in the Renaissance and Baroque period was, ‘You’re not religious enough.’”
Today, area artists have chosen to use the pandemic to focus on messages of hope and unity.
“Art often reflects our inward reality,” Garfield said. “As our personal freedoms are shrinking — isolating while friends are dying and critical resources are being stretched — it’s not surprising that we turn to those spaces that are our inner thoughts and feelings.
“What I see today, though, is an overwhelming interest in the expression of hope and survival,” he said. “Very positive images and attitudes, based upon facts and science. Of all those things we hold dear to our survival — food, toilet paper, etc. — it is the arts and their contribution to our well-being that is central to those of us locked in at home.”
”Awakening”
Dubuque artist Ellen Hartmann Henkels struggled during the first few weeks of isolation to find the initiative to start or finish a new project.
With art shows and fairs being canceled, she failed to see the point in making a lot of work.
“I can’t sell it now,” Henkels said.
But eventually, she found inspiration in her isolation and returned to an unfinished 30-inch-by-40-inch painting of the Statue of Liberty she began for a juried art show prior to the pandemic.
The painting depicts the back of the statue facing away into a background of clam shells and palm leaves, with a white gull flying in the foreground.
“Clam shells mean silence and the palm leaves mean peace,” Henkels said. “The rampant, virulent virus is taking hold, and people are walking around silently. The cities — there’s nobody around.”
She adds, Lady Liberty stands “silent” in the painting, “facing the darkness,” conveying the uncertainty, anxiety and misery many Americans are experiencing.
“She’s not welcoming any immigrants or welcoming anyone to her shores,” Henkels said. “The gull is a sign of something living and looking healthy. At some point, we’ll get to that and have an awakening (the name of the piece), where we welcome other people and we appreciate everyone in this country — young, old, poor, wealthy.”
‘Elevated’ art
Dubuque drone photographer Michael Williams, of Elevated Images Dubuque, has used the pandemic to launch a sidewalk chalk contest.
Williams has been posting drone photos on his business’s Facebook page of chalk drawings by people in the community.
Williams said he got the idea as a way to promote his drone photography, as he and other artists struggle to sustain their business and livelihood as demand dwindles and work dries up during the economic downturn.
He also wanted to promote creativity and positive affirmations during this time of crisis.
“People are looking for something to get out of the house and take their minds off things,” Williams said.
The sidewalk drawings have ranged from the whimsical and humorous to celebrations of the heroism and dedication of nurses, doctors and other front-line health workers.
“You don’t have to have natural talent to do this type of stuff. Continue to spread positivity, creativity and hope,” Williams said. “Even without the pandemic, just continue to get outside and think creatively, and I hope we can come out of this stronger and united as a community, and stress positivity and happiness.”