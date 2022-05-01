What's it worth on eBay? Strange combination lands large payoff

It seemed like a strange combination of things, but as I discovered this past week, it was an item worth looking for.
We were getting ready for an estate sale in a couple of weeks and the father of the brothers I am working for had a wood working shop in his basement. The one brother brought this chute board and plane to me to sell. Not knowing what it was, I turned to eBay. A a search of 10 years of sales data sparked my interest.
I searched for Stanley 51 & 52 plane and found several examples that had sold in the $2,000 range. I was very surprised. We cleaned the years of shop dust off the plane and gave it some TLC.
We took a full series of photos and we posted it Thursday night on eBay for a 10-day auction with a starting bid of $1,995. Friday morning, I had an email asking if we had a Buy It Now option. I responded that we always are open to offers.
The buyer in Houston, Texas, offered $3,000 for the plane and, after a short conversation with my client, we decided that since this was the highest amount any had sold for in the past 10 years, we felt confident in accepting his offer.
With taxes and shipping, it totaled $3,292.75.
