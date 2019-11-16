MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, 18 Shake Rag St., will host several events in November and December:
Women’s Art Party: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St., Carole Spelic will show attendees how to reuse old magazines, leftover scrapbooking paper, wallpaper samples and out-of-date posters to make bows. Attendees can bring a project to work on. The cost is $5. An additional materials fee might apply. No registration is required.
Santa Day: Santa will return to Shake Rag Alley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, for a day of holiday crafts. Decorate gingerbread cottages, make Christmas crafts and visit Santa. Tickets are available at the Lind Pavilion. Photos with Santa are $10, and holiday crafts and gingerbread cottages are $5 each. For more information, call 608-987-3292.
Driftless Poets Monthly Workshop: Local and aspiring poets are invited to the free monthly Driftless Poets workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Ellery House at Shake Rag Alley. The purpose of the group is to provide support and encouragement for serious or aspiring poets. RSVP to director.shakerag alley@gmail.com or call 608-9887-3292 for more information.