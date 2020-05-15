Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions in Dubuque will host, “Finding Calm in the Storm,” a free virtual wellness retreat, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, via Zoom.
The event aims to provide participants with time to focus on peace of mind. Sessions provided by staff will include mindful movement, guided meditation, possibility thinking, self-care with essential oils, caring for your mental health and yoga nidra.
Advanced registration is requested. Once registered, you will receive login information.