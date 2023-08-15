Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying, “Early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” We’re not sure it can make you wealthy or wise ... but one thing we do know, having breakfast before 8 a.m. significantly reduces your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

That’s the conclusion of a study published in International Journal of Epidemiology that tracked more than 100,000 people for an average of seven years. Researchers found that folks who put off having breakfast until later in the morning — or skipped it altogether — upped their risk for Type 2 diabetes by 59%. Eating a late breakfast also might be why around 96 million people in the U.S. have prediabetes. One study found that skipping breakfast, especially if you are overweight and a teenager, without reducing calories and exercising regularly, leads to prediabetes. And that’s a ticket to full-blown diabetes down the road.

Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

