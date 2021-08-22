What's it worth on eBay? Compacts have had an interesting history

A compact, sometimes called a powder box or powder case, is a cosmetic product.
It usually is a small round metal case and contains two or more of the following: A mirror, pressed or loose face powder with a gauze sifter and a powder puff.
Compacts date from the early 1900s and gained widespread use by women as the use of makeup became more mainstream in the 1930s. Compacts became a fashion statement matching trends and gimmicks of the period.
Later, compacts become a popular souvenir item. Their popularity diminished in the later part of the 1960s as the cosmetics industry created plastic containers that were designed to be disposed of when the product inside was depleted.
The item we sold recently on eBay was made in Italy of very fine silver and dates to the 1920s or early 1930s.
The etching is all hand-done on a box that has a built-in mirror and space for face powder and hidden inside one corner was a tube that was used for the lady’s favorite lip color.
This silver box sold for $61.97 on eBay.
